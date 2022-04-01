Northwell Health employee fatally shot in parking garage of LI facility

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- A Northwell Health employee was fatally shot in the parking garage of a medical building on Long Island Thursday afternoon, according to police and the health care provider.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot around 4:10 p.m. in the lower parking garage of 1999 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park, a Northwell location offering primary and specialty care services, Nassau County police said.

The parking garage connects 1999 Marcus Ave. with 1991 Marcus Ave., which is also a Northwell facility. Someone in the area heard the gunfire and called 911, police said.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and attended to by local medical staff from the facility, according to police.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said the victim is either a medical assistance or receptionist and was apparently alone at the time she was shot. She has not been identified.

Northwell, the state's largest health provider, confirmed the victim was one of its employees in a statement Thursday.

“Late this afternoon, a Northwell employee was shot in the publicly-accessible parking garage of our facility at 1999 Marcus Avenue, a collection of physician offices and specialty care practices,” the provider said.

“Several team members rendered aid at the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead,” the statement continued.

Northwell said it is “providing counseling services to team members at the scene and mourns the heartbreaking loss of our colleague and team member.”

Police said an investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.