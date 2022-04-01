UPDATE: OPD investigating deadly crash on IH-20 and FM 1936

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has confirmed at least one person has died following the early morning crash. While the victim has not yet been identified, OPD did say the victim was a motorcyclist.

Now OPD is asking for help with the investigation. According to a news release, OPD is asking anyone traveling in the area at the time of the crash to come forward as part of “evidence recovery” efforts. OPD said there were multiple unknown vehicles involved in the crash.

The investigation is on-going, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

This morning around 7:15 am, Odessa Police Department reported a major accident in the area of West IH- 20 and FM 1936.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Right now, all eastbound lanes are closed until further notice.

