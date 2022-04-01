ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus Update: Economic Conditions Could Deteriorate, but Right Now, They Don't Justify Another Check

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Image source: Getty Images

It's no secret that many Americans are struggling financially right now. Not only has inflation caused living costs to soar, but the Ukraine crisis has driven gas prices upward. Since many people don't have savings to tap -- either because they depleted their cash reserves during the pandemic or never had money in the bank to begin with -- a lot of households are truly unable to make ends meet.

In fact, many struggling Americans are hoping that lawmakers will somehow authorize a fourth stimulus check. But for that to happen, the U.S. economy would need to take a serious turn for the worse -- namely, reach recession territory. Right now, that's not where we're at -- even though recession warnings are already flashing.

Are we headed for an economic downturn?

Right now, the U.S. economy is in a good place, despite inflation. In fact, it's easy to argue that inflation is a sign of a healthy economy, despite the blow it tends to deal to cash-strapped consumers.

Often, the cost of living will increase when the demand for goods exceeds supply. And if demand is strong, it indicates that people have money to spend.

Meanwhile, the U.S. labor market is nice and strong. In February, there were 11.27 million job openings -- about 5 million more than the number of unemployed workers. The last time stimulus checks went out, jobs were much more difficult to come by.

But recently, the bond market sent a warning that, in the past, has been indicative of a recession -- an inverted yield curve for U.S. Treasury bonds. Normally, longer-term bonds come with a higher rate of return than shorter-term bonds. The reason? Longer-term investors take on more risk.

Earlier this week, the yield curve briefly inverted, which means that the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond dipped below the yield of the two-year Treasury bond. And while that inversion was temporary, we'll need to see if it happens again.

To be clear, there's no need to sound an alarm about a pending recession. At the same time, though, economic conditions are in no way dire enough to support a fourth stimulus round right now. And that's something Americans will need to accept.

Making ends meet when costs are high

Unfortunately, cash-strapped households today may need to resort to finding extra work on top of their regular jobs to compensate for higher living costs. The good news is that the gig economy is loaded with opportunities in that regard. And so those who are able to make that effort might manage to grow their earnings enough to keep up with the expenses their regular paychecks can't cover.

Of course, if things take a notable turn for the worse, then we could see lawmakers start to discuss a fourth stimulus round. As it is, some lawmakers are pushing for a gas-specific stimulus that's payable during periods when fuel costs are extremely high, as is the case today. But so far, that gas stimulus is just an idea -- and it's a windfall nobody should be banking on just yet.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 58

Laura McNeeley
1d ago

Of course we don't deserve another stimulus check! I mean let the powers that be live on a fixed income of less than $1,000/month. My income doesn't change, but all of my bills sure the heck have. l just wish things would get better.

Reply(4)
44
Michelle Cartet
1d ago

I'm already working 7 days a week 70 hours and they tell me to get another job on top of that to make it. Are they serious? Keep helping all the other countries and tell me to get a second job

Reply(4)
25
guess who
1d ago

the stimulus is OUR tax dollars that we have already paid to the govt. they can spend OUR money on other countries for their own frivolous reasons but they can't make frivolous payments to the people they got the money from in the first place because they feel the AMERICAN CITIZENS don't need help and they have no problem helping immigrants to buy their votes.... vote these politicians out!!!

Reply
15
