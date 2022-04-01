ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Antonio Conte: Tottenham securing Champions League spot is important to me

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbduS_0ewTHqzB00

Antonio Conte says it is “important for me” that Tottenham secure Champions League qualification this season.

Spurs find themselves in a race with fierce rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four heading into the final two months of the campaign.

They can climb above Arsenal and move into fourth if they beat Newcastle by two goals on Sunday ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Conte has always been coy on his long-term future but qualifying for the Champions League appears a key achievement in keeping him happy.

“If you ask me about the past, about our possibility to reach a place in the Champions League, I could say to do it’d be very, very, very difficult,” the Italian said.

“Now after five months I’m seeing great improvement of my team and we have to fight until the end.

“We have the possibility to reach this target and it’s important to have this type of ambition and put pressure on ourselves for this target.

“To play Champions League next season is important for me, the club, the players, the fans. Everybody.

“Because to play Champions League is totally different to Europa League or Europa Conference League or not playing in UEFA competition.

“It’s an important target for many reasons, for the club, because for sure you can play important things.”

Conte’s side are in a race that they have seemed out of on many occasions due to inconsistency.

The Italian says it would be a “miracle” if Tottenham qualified owing to the size of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, but believes they now have the possibility to do it.

“Before it’s right to underline that this target is very, very difficult. We are not the only team that wants to try to do this miracle,” he added.

“There’s also Arsenal, that in this moment has an advantage, and then there is United. United is the team that in this season are struggling a lot.

“Last season was Liverpool. Otherwise in England, I continue to repeat, you play for other targets. Because there are a top four, who at this moment are stronger clubs than the others, for many reasons. Chelsea, Liverpool, City and United. Last season Liverpool struggled to reach a Champions League place.

“Then Liverpool have taken this place. And this season it depends on United. At the moment we are among the teams that have to try to stay very close and exploit if someone fails this season.”

Tottenham’s fight for Champions League qualification is not going to get any easier next season as Sunday’s opponents Newcastle could be in the running given their vast financial resources.

The Magpies have been led to safety by Eddie Howe and they are sure to invest heavily in the summer.

“We’re talking about a club that now wants to invest,” he said. “I know very well these people decided to come into football not just to participate but to win, to be competition. They want to invest money to bring Newcastle to another level.

“In England when I speak about a tough league, a league where the difficulty is very high. Every team wants to improve, not only Newcastle next season.

“There are many teams. Aston Villa wants to improve the team. This league is very difficult and for this season you have to work very hard to build something important and go season by season to improve the quality of your squad.

“You have to continue this idea of football and improve the quality of your squad. This is the only way to be competitive in England.”

Injured duo Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon will be back in training next week while Ben Davies is fit after cutting his time with Wales short during the international break.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liverpool go top of Premier League with victory over Watford

Liverpool turned up the title race pressure on Manchester City as they went top of the Premier League table for the first time since September with a 2-0 win over Watford. Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Antonio Conte
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Tottenham#Spurs#Arsenal#The Champions League#Italian#Europa League#Europa Conference League
SB Nation

Bruno Fernandes signs Manchester United contract extension

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has officially penned a new contract extension with Manchester United which will keep him in Old Trafford till 2026 with an option to extend it till 2027 - a statement from the club confirmed. The star man from Portugal joined the Red Devils during the winter of 2020 and has since been a significant figure in the premier league and at the heart of Manchester United, scoring 49 goals and providing 39 assists in 117 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City set to be without Ruben Dias for crucial week

Ruben Dias is set to miss Manchester City’s crucial games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the next week, manager Pep Guardiola has said.The Portugal defender has been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past month and, although progressing well in his recovery, may not be back in action for another fortnight.Leaders City return to action after the international break with a Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday before hosting Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.The build-up will then begin to the crunch visit of title rivals Liverpool the following Sunday.Asked how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United cannot afford anything less than a win when they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal and are still a point behind Tottenham, despite an impressive 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte’s side prior to the international break. Any good feeling conjured by that performance, though, was quickly extinguished after United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. United will hope that the Foxes will be somewhat distracted by their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Watford - Klopp reaction

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "could have done better" despite completing a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League table. Diogo Jota headed the Reds ahead against struggling Watford before winning the late penalty which saw Fabinho seal a 2-0 win in Saturday's early kick-off at Anfield. Liverpool trailed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ralf Rangnick refuses to focus on table as Man Utd’s top-four challenge stutters

Ralf Rangnick insisted scrutinising the Premier League table on a weekly basis is pointless even if he recognises Manchester United’s top-four hopes are unfavourable. United were lacklustre in a 1-1 draw against Leicester, lacking a cutting edge with Cristiano Ronaldo sidelined due to illness, and only the video assistant referee’s intervention prevented a Foxes win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy