DNC, Clinton Campaign Agree to Steele Dossier Funding Fine

By Frank Diez
wabcradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay $113,000 to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation....

