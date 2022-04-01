ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County killer granted parole

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted murderer from Chemung County has been paroled. WENY-TV reports...

FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsChannel 36

Elmira pair arrested in connection to multiple burglaries across Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people from Elmira were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a string of burglaries across Chemung County. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, Eric Cota and Kimberly Deprimo were arrested. Cota charged with burglary, and Deprimo was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The pair was arrested after investigators with the Sheriff's Office and the Elmira Police Department executed a seach warrant, and found items from recent burglaries at home on Moore Street in Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ van will go to the crusher if judge grants prosecutor’s request

MUSKEGON, MI – A van owned by convicted serial killer Jeffrey Willis will immediately go to the “crusher” and be destroyed if Muskegon County prosecutors get their wish. A motion to destroy Willis’ silver Dodge Grand Caravan still awaits a decision from the judge. In September, the judge asked prosecutors and Willis to file legal briefs about their arguments.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
#Rape#Murder#Prison#Weny Tv
KELOLAND TV

Bentaas granted parole in Baby Andrew cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parole has been granted for a Sioux Falls mother at the center of a 40-year-old cold case. Police arrested Theresa Bentaas in 2019, when DNA technology showed she was the mother of a baby boy born in 1981 and abandoned in a ditch. In...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Chemung County

Police report the arrest of a Horseheads man following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police arrested Joseph T. Orbin, 37, of Horseheads for driving while intoxicated. The traffic stop was initiated due to multiple lane violations. Upon interviewing Orbin, troopers detected an odor of alcohol and...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
KELOLAND TV

Grant County Sheriff arrested for DUI

GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Grant County Sheriff is out on bond, following a DUI arrest. According to the Codington County State’s Attorney, Kevin Owen was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, March 21. The appearance has been rescheduled for May. Court records say...
GRANT COUNTY, SD
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office looking for erratic driver

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person that damaged property at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Southport. The video posted to the office’s Facebook page shows the person driving forward and backward through the drive-through before accelerating and jumping the curb. The vehicle’s trunk is open during the incident. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
YourCentralValley.com

Operation Gold Star: Deputies carry out massive probation, parole sweep in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office conducted its Gold Star Operation on Wednesday in the county’s southern portion with the help of several local law enforcement agencies.  Deputies and officers from agencies across the county set out with a list of parolees, probationers, and sex offenders to check in with them […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Coordinating Supplies Effort for Ukraine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning March 23rd, the Chemung County Executive's office is coordinating a supplies effort for the people of Ukraine. The county is accepting a variety of supplies that are needed at the Hazlett Building on 203 Lake Street and the county human resource building on 425 Pennsylvania avenue.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

