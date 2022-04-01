ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Three Trinity Rep Actors Discuss Filming Oscar-nominated Don’t Look Up

By Karen Greco
providenceonline.com
 1 day ago

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up may have filmed in neighboring Mass, but it featured some familiar Rhody faces. We caught up with actors Richard Donnelly, Rebecca Gibel, and Stephen Thorne to talk about being part of the Oscar-nominated movie. (This interview has been edited for space and clarity.)...

providenceonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Every child actor nominated for an Oscar and where they are now

In 1934 Shirley Temple, then six, was awarded the first ever Academy Juvenile Award, a separate prize created to recognise young actors’ capabilities separate from the main Oscar categories. But it was 16 year old Patty Duke’s win in 1963 for Best Supporting Actress that convinced the Academy that young actors could successfully compete against adults and the special awards were discontinued. Yet the number of child actors who have successfully landed a nomination – let alone an Oscar win – are few and far between. Since Duke’s victory, there have only been two young winners – Tatum O’Neal in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Oscar Nominated Netflix Films: From ‘Marriage Story’ To ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Netflix has produced hit films that have scored major nominations at the Academy Awards since 2018. We’ve got the list of those movies right here. Cinema has drastically changed thanks to streaming services over the years. Moviegoers used to only have the theaters to watch films, but now, they can stream from the comfort of their own home. Netflix is the leading streaming service in the world and has produced numerous films that have received nominations at the Academy Awards. Netflix first became a major Oscars contender in 2018, and now four years later, the streamer is up for 27 nominations for 10 titles at the 2022 Oscars airing on March 27. Check out the list of all the Oscar-nominated Netflix Originals ever below.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Entertainment
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Person
Stephen Thorne
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short. “You remember the funeral scene for Marlon, when they put him down?”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Film Star
ComicBook

Magic Mike 3: Matthew McConaughey Is Ready for a Return

While actor Matthew McConaughey might have sat out Magic Mike XXL, the actor is seemingly open to reprising his role as Dallas in the announced third film in the series, as he took to social media to show a throwback photo of himself with co-star Channing Tatum, asking the actor to give him a call. Tatum confirmed Magic Mike's Last Dance would be moving forward last year, leaving fans of the series excited to see what the future might hold for the character, with this tease from McConaughey surely having audiences excited that the pair could reunite for the upcoming installment.
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

Top Gun: Maverick director talks bringing back Val Kilmer: "It was a really special moment"

Top Gun: Maverick will soon be blasting into cinemas – and the sequel's bringing back a few familiar faces. Tom Cruise returns as the enigmatic Maverick, which was to be expected, while Kelly McGillis’ Charlie does not ("That’s left back in the first one,” says producer Jerry Bruckheimer). One comeback shrouded in mystery is Val Kilmer's Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky, with the actor returning to the famous role.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

What Movies and Shows Has Kelly Reilly Been in Besides ‘Yellowstone’?

Want more Beth Dutton? Who doesn’t? Kelly Reilly has been giving stellar performances across movies and shows for decades, and we’ve got her best roles for you right here. Born Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly on July 18, 1977, Kelly Reilly is an English actress best known, of course, for her career-defining turn as Beth Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. She first made a name for herself as a star on the London stage, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress of 2003.
MOVIES
Fox News

Francis Ford Coppola thought ‘Godfather’ was going to be ‘a special failure,’ receives Walk of Fame star

Francis Ford Coppola is opening up about the legacy of his beloved "Godfather" film trilogy. The "movie brats" troupe member — which includes the likes of "Star Wars" collaborators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Brian De Palma, Martin Scorsese and John Milius, respectively — received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. He told Variety ahead of the induction that he wasn’t overly excited about what "The Godfather" would ultimately become at the time he made the film.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy