NEW YORK - After 40 years in operation, Cobblestones has earned a reputation among visitors."They always describe it as a treasure trove," owner Delanee Koppersmith said. "It's a lot of stuff in small space."The East Village vintage store's distinctive collection reflects its owner's flair."I like the things that are a little bit odd and a little different," she said. "That's sort of been my rule of thumb all these years."Delanee grew up a few blocks away and stumbled into fashion by accident. "First thing I ever sold was this beautiful blue glass-bead belt—it was $45.00—and I thought, 'Well, we're on our way,'"...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO