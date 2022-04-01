THURSDAY SOCCER ROUNDUP: Redbirds top Althoff in shootout thriller

soccer (file)

Alton girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo was chilled to the bone following her team's game Thursday night against Belleville Althoff.

But Sabo said enduring near-freezing temperatures, sleet and rain was worth it.

Alton made it through a marathon game against Althoff and emerged with a 3-2 penalty-kick shootout overtime victory over the Crusaders at Public School Stadium.

With the teams tied 3-3 in PKs, Alton's Lily Freer scored the winning PK to end the marathon. The score was tied 2-2 after regulation time.

"I'm proud of the girls for grinding it out for 100-plus minutes of play tonight," Sabo said, "especially since it was freezing cold and raining on and off throughout the game."

In the overtime shootout to decide the game, the Redbirds made four of their five PK attempts, while Althoff made three. Alton got successful penalty kicks from Tori Schrimpf, Miller, Emily Baker and Lily Freer.

The Redbirds ran their record on the season to 6-1 with the non-conference victory. The Crusaders dropped to 4-4.

Alton's Baker sisters played key roles offensively and defensively. Emily Baker scored both Alton goals in regulation and Peyton Baker made a key penalty-kick save in the overtime shootout, as well as seven saves in regulation.

Emily Baker scored in the third minute for the Redbirds and again in the 55th minute. Lyndsey Miller had one assist.

"They kept their heads and were determined to get a 'W,' which were able to do in PKs.

"I'm very proud of Peyton Baker. She played phenomenally and had some key saves for us both in regulation and in the shootout."

Alton's next game will be the city showdown against rival Marquette Catholic High, set for 6:45 p.m. Monday at Public School Stadium.

CM 4, Highland 1 - Civic Memorial grabbed a 3-1 lead at halftime and went on to post the Mississippi Valley Conference victory at Highland.

"It was a solid conference win," CM coach Eric Zyung said. "We started slow, but were able get control of the game midway through the first half."

Abrianna Garrett and Aubrey Voyles each scored a pair of goals for CM. The host Bulldogs got a first-half goal from Morgan Bon Durant.

"We had some great moments of building attacks and movement of the ball," Zyung said., "We were able to finish our opportunities. Their goalkeeper was solid and made some great saves against us."

With the victory, CM is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference, Highland dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the MVC.

"I'm very encouraged by the improvement each game," Zyung said. "The girls are putting in the work to get better every day."

Waterloo 10, Jersey 0 - Waterloo scored seven first-half goals and rolled to a mercy-rule shortened win over the Panthers in Waterloo.

The Bulldogs got four goals from Payton Richter.

With the result, Jersey is 0-5-1 on the season overall and 0-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference. Waterloo is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Jersey's next game is scheduled for Friday at home against Southwestern.

Other games: In other Thursday girls soccer action, it was Cor Jesu 2, Edwardsville 1; Litchfield 3, Staunton 2; Triad 3, Mascoutah 0; Freeburg 2, Breese Mater Dei 0 and Hillsboro 2, Greenville 1.