Shopping

Snag New Poo-Pourri Bundles for Up to 40% Off

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePoo-Pourri has a new deal that's too good to pass up. Right now, new bundles are up to 40% off. What I like about Poo-Pourri's air freshener sprays is how quickly they act. Some sprays work better than others, but they all work well to mask any stinky...

www.cnet.com

WRAL News

Macy's Flash Sale today with up to 60% off Bed and Bath, 8-pc comforter sets only $39.99 (reg. $100)

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new Flash Sale today March 21 with 40% to 60% off Bed and Bath Essentials including select 6 to 8 piece comforter sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), mattress pads starting at $15.99 (reg. $40), sheets, towels, curtains and more! Plus, get free shipping with a $25 purchase. See below for a list of deals.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

You Can Snag a Dooney & Bourke Purse for 65 Percent Off During Their Secret Sale

What's an oldie but goodie that only gets better with time? A Dooney & Bourke purse. So no wonder it's at the top of our list of splurge-worthy items to buy in 2022. Good news: no need to keep putting $$$ aside every paycheck to get one because we just found the timeless handbag brand's outlet store, and it's loaded with incredible deals left to right. The best part, though, is that from now until March 29, the store is offering up to an additional 65 percent off select bags during their secret sale with coupon code 'SECRET' at checkout.
TRAVEL
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
HOME & GARDEN
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Baseboards Quickly and Easily

When you’re expecting guests, your mind scrolls through the litany of things you need to clean (like, super quickly). And then there are things that you totally forget about until moments before guests walk in. Ahem, cleaning baseboards. Cue the panic: How did they get so dirty? When was...
HOME & GARDEN
TechRadar

Dust mites and sweat: what builds up on a mattress when it isn’t cleaned

When was the last time you showed your mattress some TLC? And what builds up on that soft, pillowy surface when it isn’t cleaned regularly? Dust mites, sweat and pet dander are just a few of the things you can expect. Even if you have recently invested in the best mattress for your sleep, keeping it fresh from the start will help it last longer (and save you money).
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

How to Clean Laminate Floors So They Stay Gleaming

Laminate flooring has come a long way over the years, and it’s far more affordable than other options on the market. (Yeah, we know that hardwood quote made you cry.) As such, it’s no wonder that this type of flooring is exceedingly popular. The only catch is that you really do need to know how to take care of it if you want it to stay, well, pretty. Good news: We tapped a couple experts and got the lowdown on how to clean laminate floors. Here’s what you need to know.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

I Used This Microfiber Mop to Clean My Walls, Too—and Was Surprised by How Much Dust It Picked Up

I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old. Filled with creaks and character, the apartment is exactly what I'd dreamt my 20-something apartment would look like. However, the combination of an old building with brick accent walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and ill-fitting doors that lead to an outdoor balcony adds up to a living space that's swirling with dust. Even with regular dusting, vacuuming, and running an air purifier, the problem persists. But I recently received a sample of this popular microfiber mop from Turbo, and it has become my new cleaning go-to for dusting and mopping my home—in the most unexpected way, too.
HOME & GARDEN

