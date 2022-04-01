ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh injury setback for Edinson Cavani as Manchester United host Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United’s home match against Leicester on Saturday after picking up a fresh injury problem while on international duty.

Ralf Rangnick said he expected the 35-year-old, who has played only three times since January, to miss a further two weeks after the setback.

Luke Shaw, who was missing with Covid-19 prior to the international break, is expected to be fit after featuring for England in both of their matches, scoring against Switzerland last week.

Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out for the rest of the season by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury in the Europa Conference League win over Rennes which has required surgery.

Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand (all knee) are all out for the Foxes while Luke Thomas (hamstring) is a major doubt. Jonny Evans (hamstring) is available to face his former club and Marc Albrighton (groin) is also fit again.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Odunze, Justin, Evans, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Vestergaard, Thomas, Castagne, Barnes, Albrighton, Tielemans, Maddison, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Iheanacho, Perez, Lookman, Daka.

