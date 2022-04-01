ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois needs budget fix for local government

By Chicago Sun Times
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago

Two proposals in the General Assembly would partially restore Local Government Distributive Fund revenue that was cut more than a decade ago.

Raise your hand if you know what “LGDF” stands for in state and local government circles here in Illinois.

For those with hands still down — a fair number of our readers, we suspect — LGDF stands for Local Government Distributive Fund. That is the share of Illinois income tax revenue distributed to cities, towns and villages to help shore up local budgets and pay for critical services like road maintenance, garbage pickup, snow removal, police and firefighters, street signs, traffic lights, libraries and parks.

In short, it’s money that pays for all the basics people expect from local government.

For years, LGDF money has been a sore spot with mayors and other municipal leaders. When the state’s income tax rate was temporarily raised in 2011 from 3% to 5%, municipalities didn’t get a boost in LGDF. Instead, the state cut LGDF from 10 % of net income tax revenue — where it had been for years — to 6%, essentially erasing the revenue increase cities and towns would have received due to the higher tax rates.

It should not be surprising, then, that mayors and city managers and other local officials have been clamoring for the state to restore those cuts.

Two proposals now in the Illinois Legislature, HB 4169 and SB 3010, would partially restore LGDF to its original percentage by raising it from 6% to 8%. Chiefly sponsored by state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, and state Sen. Laura Murphy, D-Des Plaines, the legislation has the support of a broad coalition of mayors and groups that include the Illinois Municipal League, South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association, Lake County Municipal League and more.

Dozens of legislators from both parties, including House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford, have signed on as co-sponsors.

More lawmakers should get on board. The bills are, at the least, a starting point for the Legislature to come up with a concrete plan and timeline to fully restore LGDF to its original 10%.

“We’re not asking the state for money,” as Darien Mayor Joseph Marchese, vice president of DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference, told the editorial board. “We’re asking them to give us back what is legitimately ours, to give us money that truly belongs to the taxpayers.”

Restoring local governments to their prior percentage share of income tax revenue would make a “meaningful difference,” as Ralph Martire, executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability. told us. Chicago, for example, would receive over $160 million more in new revenue annually.

It would also be a boon for suburbs like North Chicago and Hazel Crest that do not have big box retailers or shopping malls that generate significant local sales taxes. An extra, say, $400,000 to $500,000 for them could make a major difference in budgeting for services — and avoiding property tax increases on residents.

That will cost the state money, of course. Restoring LGDF to 10% now would cost $1 billion, according to a spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The state has sought to support local government with more revenue from other sources and has provided $1.1 billion annually.

But that’s a patchwork solution too reliant on year-to-year decision-making.

Not every town or village wants to allow weed shops or to bring in video gambling — which means the state ought not count “legalized recreational marijuana” and “increased video gaming operations” among the sources of additional revenue provided for local municipalities.

Mayors got a raw deal in 2011. Perhaps the state had little choice, given its fiscal problems then and in the years since.

It’s time to rectify that raw deal.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker hints at precautions over latest omicron variant

(The Center Square) – As the lives of Illinoisans appear to be getting back to normal post-pandemic, the governor is sounding the alarm over a new omicron variant. State health officials say the BA.2 COVID-19 omicron variant is more contagious than other strains of the virus, and accounts for about 25% of the cases in Illinois.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Telegraph

State targets organized retail theft

SPRINGFIELD – A group of Illinois senators were joined by officials from the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and state attorney general’s office at a news conference Tuesday to outline an effort to combat organized retail crime.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

Illinois House Democrats discuss budget, helping Ukrainian refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois lawmakers have just over three weeks left before their spring session is set to end. The House just wrapped up hearings with state agencies and providers discussing what they hope to see in the budget. Now, the negotiations for changes from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget proposal begin.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Hazel Crest, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Watchdogs Focus on Pennsylvania Local Government

“A republic, if you can keep it.” Kirk Allen and John Kraft begin every Edgar County Watchdogs training with the same Benjamin Franklin quote. Lamenting the loss of basic American civics, these local government ethics activists travel the nation conducting “Citizen Watchdog Trainings” – when they’re not back in southern Illinois investigating and suing government officials.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Marijuana#Street Signs#The General Assembly#Lgdf#The Illinois Legislature#Hb 4169
KSAT 12

Analysis: Texas government’s favorite local tax

Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. If you think about it, property taxes in Texas are a pretty sweet deal for the state government. Owners...
TEXAS STATE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Local governments considering their options as rising fuel costs could impact budgets

Local governments are weighing options about long-term impacts of rapidly rising gas, fuel and oil prices. The three entities — the city of Fairbanks, Fairbanks North Star Borough and city of North Pole — expressed concerns about rising costs impacting already budgeted funds. The city. “We won’t immediately...
The Telegraph

State Senate approves energy grid reliability task force

SPRINGFIELD - The state Senate on Thursday advanced a measure to create a task force to study electric grid reliability in light of the 2021 passage of the energy regulatory overhaul bill known as the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. A House committee, meanwhile, began preliminary conversations about lifting the ban on new nuclear developments in Illinois. The unpaid, 33-member task force outlined in Senate Bill 1104 would be known as the Illinois Regional Generation Reliability Task Force. It passed 32-15 in a bipartisan vote, although several Democrats voted against the measure. It still needs approval in the House.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
The Telegraph

Welcome reforms with Missouri's no-bid contracts

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri has spent tens of millions through emergency contracts that bypassed the normal bidding process. Now, some lawmakers are looking to ensure the state moves back to competitive bidding and increases transparency for when the state does use emergency contracts. Such steps are in the best interest of Missouri state government and residents.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Resolutions urge Chicago Bears to move to Arlington Heights without tax incentives

(The Center Square) – A Rockford-area lawmaker is encouraging the Chicago Bears to leave Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, but with no tax incentives. State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, has introduced a pair of resolutions, House Resolution 627 and House Resolution 742, in support of a new, larger stadium in Arlington Heights that could drive economic activity for the region.
CHICAGO, IL
The Telegraph

Bill aims to increase bus drivers

SPRINGFIELD - Legislation pending Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature is designed to increase school bus drivers in Illinois. House Bill 4230 was sponsored by state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, and state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, to help solve the bus driver shortage affecting schools by letting drivers whose licenses were suspended because of unpaid child support get back behind the wheel once a debt repayment plan is approved. McClure said the bill will put people back to work.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

Illinois House Democrats provide update on the budget

Lisa Michaels discusses Flood Safety Awareness Week. I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County. Interstate 57 in Mississippi County reopened to traffic ahead of the Friday morning commute. The Great Outdoors with Lisa Michaels & photography tips from Brian Alworth. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. KFVS TOO'S...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

Local judges speaking at seminars

EDWARDSVILLE - Three Third Judicial Circuit judges will speak as education faculty for both sessions of the 2022 Judicial Education Conferences.  Third Judicial Circuit Judges Sarah Smith and Amy Maher, and Circuit Associate Judge Veronica Armouti, will lead sessions at the conference scheduled set April 4-8 and June 13-17 in Lombard. Smith's course will address Civil Judges' Disqualification of Counsel. Maher is teaching a course on Dual Status Youth. Armouti's course will cover Disability Rights in the Courthouse.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Marko plans East Alton development

EAST ALTON - It has been more than a year since the last of the Wood River Power Station in East Alton was demolished. Now Mike Marko has taken on the task of cleaning the area up in preparation for development. Marko - the owner of Mike's Shipyard Facility in East Alton and Mike's, Inc. in South Roxana - has purchased 161 acres of the former power plant location across Illinois 143. The purchase also includes a portion of the Mississippi River bank.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

General Assembly plans to adjourn April 8

State Rep. Amy Elik was offically sworn in on Jan. 13 (File photo) This is my ninth update to the citizens of the 111th district, as your state representative. I’ve been in Springfield each week since Feb. 15 after having some January and early February session weeks cancelled.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy