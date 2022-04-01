Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook Improving

It's April Fool's Day, so don't let anyone lie to you and say DeMar DeRozan is a guard. I kid DeRozan, but he definitely is a small forward. One thing I won't clown about is the Atlanta Hawks playoff chances. Like Jake Shuttlesworth talking to Booger about his height in He Got Game , I wouldn't joke about that.
Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have sharply increased the Hawks chances of making the Playoffs. Let's look at the current Play-In picture with five games remaining in the regular season.
Shaquille O’Neal’s rap career is one of the more hilarious parts of his career. It’s not because he’s bad at it, no. Far from it, actually: the NBA legend is one of the better hip-hop artists in the league. He has dropped many mixtapes back in his day, and isn’t afraid to freestyle when needed.
In a stunning turn of events, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he is going to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. “I’m out for the season officially,” LeBron wrote, adding a facepalm emoji. “See y’all in the fall.”. As with most things...
There is no doubt that LeBron James’ son Bronny has gained a lot of attention over the years. Not only does the younger James look a lot like his famous father, but he is also a talented basketball player. Although the younger James is shorter than his father, he...
Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are without a doubt one of the most explosive backcourt partnerships this game has ever seen. However, how’s their relationship off the court? Is the Golden State Warriors duo actually good friends outside the confines of the basketball court? Well, that’s exactly what Serge Ibaka tried to find out.
In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
As the attention of the sports world turns to the NCAA basketball tournament, high-profile college basketball coaches take the spotlight. Because players are in college for just four to five seasons,...
On the surface, the Philadelphia 76ers are having a pretty successful season. With an MVP-level season from Joel Embiid and the mid-season acquisition of James Harden, Philly is looking like a dangerous contender at the end of the season. Some fans even call them the favorites to win the Eastern Conference.
The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series.
Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81. While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down.
And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his.
Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are preparing for a historic Final Four showdown with ACC rival North Carolina on Saturday in what should be an absolute battle. Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, Coach K offered some insight on how he thinks the NCAA should change March Madness. So,...
Julius Randle has been all out of sorts this season. So have the New York Knicks. Both parties have failed to live up to the lofty expectations they set last season. They both share the blame for it. Rumors surfaced about Randle requesting a trade from the Knicks and displaying...
Earlier Thursday afternoon, a video showing a conversation between Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick went viral. In the clip, Redick can be seen breaking down a showdown between Embiid and Kevin Durant. During the segment, Redick says the reason he brought the clip up was because it features “two of the three” best basketball players in the world.
Doc Rivers is considered one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. The current Philadelphia 76ers coach has been in the league for quite some time and has coached some of the league's best talents, from Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Chris Paul, Tracy McGrady, and Kawhi Leonard, among many others. But it appears some players on his current 76ers team haven't bought into his style.
Comments / 0