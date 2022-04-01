Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook Improving

Playoff odds, strength of schedule, and key games.

It's April Fool's Day, so don't let anyone lie to you and say DeMar DeRozan is a guard. I kid DeRozan, but he definitely is a small forward. One thing I won't clown about is the Atlanta Hawks playoff chances. Like Jake Shuttlesworth talking to Booger about his height in He Got Game , I wouldn't joke about that.

Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have sharply increased the Hawks chances of making the Playoffs. Let's look at the current Play-In picture with five games remaining in the regular season.

Eastern Conference Play-In Picture Toronto Raptors Record: 44-32 Standings: 6th ESPN Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99.9%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 26th Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Miami Heat, 4/5 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4/7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers Record: 42-35 Standings: 7th ESPN Playoff Odds: 44-38 (51.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (52%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 18th Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4/8 @ Brooklyn Nets, 4/10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Brooklyn Nets Record: 40-37 Standings: 8th ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (57.5%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (60%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 30th Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Charlotte Hornets Record: 40-37 Standings: 9th ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (44.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (34%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 14th Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Philadelphia 76ers, 4/5 @ Miami Heat, 4/8 @ Chicago Bulls Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Hawks Record: 40-37 Standings: 10th ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (47%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (55%) Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 21st Key Games Remaining: 4/2 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4/5 @ Toronto Raptors Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks SIKE! April Fools. Bing-Bong, baby. The New York Knicks got eliminated thanks to the Atlanta Hawks last night. Cancun on three. © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

