Atlanta Hawks Postseason Outlook Improving

By Pat Benson
 1 day ago

Playoff odds, strength of schedule, and key games.

It's April Fool's Day, so don't let anyone lie to you and say DeMar DeRozan is a guard. I kid DeRozan, but he definitely is a small forward. One thing I won't clown about is the Atlanta Hawks playoff chances. Like Jake Shuttlesworth talking to Booger about his height in He Got Game , I wouldn't joke about that.

Computer programs from ESPN and FiveThirtyEight have sharply increased the Hawks chances of making the Playoffs. Let's look at the current Play-In picture with five games remaining in the regular season.

Eastern Conference Play-In Picture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgvtT_0ewTGDbt00

Toronto Raptors

Record: 44-32

Standings: 6th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99.9%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 48-34 (99%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 26th

Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Miami Heat, 4/5 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 4/7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 42-35

Standings: 7th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 44-38 (51.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (52%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 18th

Key Games Remaining: 4/3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4/8 @ Brooklyn Nets, 4/10 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets

Record: 40-37

Standings: 8th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (57.5%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (60%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 30th

Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Atlanta Hawks, 4/8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets

Record: 40-37

Standings: 9th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (44.4%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (34%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 14th

Key Games Remaining: 4/2 @ Philadelphia 76ers, 4/5 @ Miami Heat, 4/8 @ Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks

Record: 40-37

Standings: 10th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-39 (47%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-39 (55%)

Tankathon Remaining Strength of Schedule: 21st

Key Games Remaining: 4/2 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4/5 @ Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks

SIKE! April Fools. Bing-Bong, baby. The New York Knicks got eliminated thanks to the Atlanta Hawks last night. Cancun on three.

