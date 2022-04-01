ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Alexander-Arnold pushing for Liverpool return against Watford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a surprise return for Liverpool in their lunchtime clash with Watford.

The full-back has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring injury and boss Jurgen Klopp will decide whether to throw him straight back in.

Klopp’s only other concern is over midfielder Naby Keita (knee), who was unable to train on Thursday.

Watford will check on their returning internationals ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Winger Ismaila Sarr – fit again following a hamstring injury – helped Senegal beat Egypt after extra-time and penalties to qualify for the World Cup, while forward Joshua King scored a hat-trick as Norway thrashed Armenia.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou is set to be available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury and midfielder Kwadwo Baah (ankle) has been stepping up his fitness work during the international break.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Mane, Minamino, Origi, Milner, Tsimikas.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Kiko, Samir, Kabasele, Louza, Kamara, Sissoko, Kucka, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Hernandez, Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Nkoulou, Masina, Cathcart, Cleverley, Sema, Kayembe, King, Kalu, Sarr

newschain

Liverpool go top of Premier League with victory over Watford

Liverpool turned up the title race pressure on Manchester City as they went top of the Premier League table for the first time since September with a 2-0 win over Watford. Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to thrive under pressure from Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players they must thrive under the pressure being put on them by Liverpool as they fight to retain their Premier League crown. City cruised to a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested, but needed the three points after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Watford at lunchtime had sent Jurgen Klopp’s side temporarily top of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United cannot afford anything less than a win when they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal and are still a point behind Tottenham, despite an impressive 3-2 victory over Antonio Conte’s side prior to the international break. Any good feeling conjured by that performance, though, was quickly extinguished after United were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. United will hope that the Foxes will be somewhat distracted by their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Bruno Fernandes calls for Man Utd to raise standards

Bruno Fernandes called for Manchester United to raise their standards after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester. United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at Old Trafford on Saturday although Fred struck to rescue a point after Kelechi Iheanacho had given Leicester the lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley. Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fred rescues draw as Manchester United struggle against Leicester

Manchester United delivered a lacklustre performance in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo but Fred rescued a point in a 1-1 draw against Leicester at Old Trafford. United lacked a cutting edge without Ronaldo, who missed out because of illness, and they fell behind just after the hour mark when Kelechi Iheanacho bent down to head beyond goalkeeper David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
