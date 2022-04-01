ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

School District of Philadelphia names Dr. Tony Watlington Sr. as next superintendent

fox29.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - After a search with several candidates, officials announced Dr. Tony Watlington Sr. as the next superintendent of Philadelphia schools. Watlington serves as the Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina and has a well-rounded background in education that spans nearly 30 years. According to the Philadelphia School...

www.fox29.com

