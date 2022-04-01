Flu numbers drop after COVID, first pediatric death recorded in Ohio’s 2021-22 season

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health reported that Ohio saw its first pediatric death from the 2021-2022 flu season.

According to a release by the Ohio Department of Health, an 8-month-old boy died in Ashland County of the flu this season. The death is being investigated by the Ashland County Health Department.

This year, there have been 972 flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio so far, making a jump from the 108 reported in the same time period during the 2020-21 flu season. This is still fewer than the 10,540 hospitalizations seen at this point during the 2019-20 season.

The ODH said that COVID-19 measures such as mask-wearing when sick, staying home and physical distancing, among other measures, helped reduce flu-related hospitalizations.

