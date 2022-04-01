Flu numbers drop after COVID, first pediatric death recorded in Ohio’s 2021-22 season
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health reported that Ohio saw its first pediatric death from the 2021-2022 flu season.
According to a release by the Ohio Department of Health, an 8-month-old boy died in Ashland County of the flu this season. The death is being investigated by the Ashland County Health Department.Woman who dropped off baby at Dayton hospital ID’d
This year, there have been 972 flu-related hospitalizations in Ohio so far, making a jump from the 108 reported in the same time period during the 2020-21 flu season. This is still fewer than the 10,540 hospitalizations seen at this point during the 2019-20 season.
The ODH said that COVID-19 measures such as mask-wearing when sick, staying home and physical distancing, among other measures, helped reduce flu-related hospitalizations.
For more information about the flu and flu activity in Ohio, click here.House passes $35-a-month insulin cap Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0