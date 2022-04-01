ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

8-month-old boy becomes first child in Ohio to die from the flu this season

 1 day ago
ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health reported the state’s first pediatric flu death of this season on Friday. An 8-month-old boy from Ashland County is the first...

Sheep must follow
1d ago

I didn't know the flu still existed.....died in a car wreck... covid.....fell off a ladder....covid....died of cancer....covid

IndicaLynn
1d ago

prayers to the family! But I feel this is grandstanding to bring the regular flu back instead of Everything being due to the "Covid flu"...

Veronica Powell
1d ago

rip Lil guy! I'm quite surprised they are not trying to blame it on covid & actually telling the truth it was the flu!

10TV

10TV

