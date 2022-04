On Friday, March 11, Botetourt County launched a recruitment campaign titled, “You’re Not Typical. Neither Are We.”. In preparation for the campaign, the county polled their employees and asked why they like working for Botetourt County. They said, at the end of the day, it’s about the people. Working with people that make coworkers feel valued, supported, and included—that’s what makes the team so special.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 18 DAYS AGO