Lehigh Acres woman killed in Highlands County crash

Florida Highway Patrol

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Lehigh Acres woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash on US 98 at County Road 721 in Highlands County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. when a 42-year-old Okeechobee woman driving a van ran a stop sign at the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Four people all from Lehigh Acres were headed west on US 98 when the other driver, headed north on CR-721, missed the stop sign and crashed into the car, an incident report shows.

The crash caused both vehicles to end up in a ditch off the roadway, troopers said.

A 38-year-old Lehigh Acres woman was driving a sedan with a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and the 62-year-old woman. The 62-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The four others involved in the crash all received minor injuries.

FHP is continuing to investigate.