ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands County, FL

Lehigh Acres woman killed in Highlands County crash

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkVZC_0ewTD0BU00
Florida Highway Patrol

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Lehigh Acres woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash on US 98 at County Road 721 in Highlands County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. when a 42-year-old Okeechobee woman driving a van ran a stop sign at the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Four people all from Lehigh Acres were headed west on US 98 when the other driver, headed north on CR-721, missed the stop sign and crashed into the car, an incident report shows.

The crash caused both vehicles to end up in a ditch off the roadway, troopers said.

A 38-year-old Lehigh Acres woman was driving a sedan with a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and the 62-year-old woman. The 62-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The four others involved in the crash all received minor injuries.

FHP is continuing to investigate.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers

22K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow NBC2 Fort Myers and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Acres, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Highlands County, FL
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Okeechobee, FL
Highlands County, FL
Crime & Safety
Highlands County, FL
Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Fhp
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
B98.5

UPDATE: Maine Woman Killed In Snowmobile Crash Identified

Last night, we told you that Maine Game Wardens were investigating a fatal snowmobile accident in the Rangeley area. According to WGME, the rider who died in that crash has been identified as 52 year old Marjorie Davan, of the Franklin County town of Oquossoc. According to reports, just after...
RANGELEY, ME
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy