Paul Heyman Reveals He Is In Talks With WWE About A Potential Podcast

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Heyman recently talked to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch about the possibility of doing his own podcast. This is something people have called for him to do for a while. He revealed at one stage one almost happened alongside Ariel Helwani. “I have been dabbling with the idea...

www.wrestlinginc.com

stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On The Steiners Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE recently announced The Steiners will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame this year. During the most recent episode of the Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T praised the tag team. He admitted they were two of Harlem Heat’s greatest rivals. “You’ve got to love it,” he said....
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals WrestleMania 38 Storyline is Really Close to the Truth Thanks to Day 1 Chaos

One of the more intriguing mysteries leading into WrestleMania 38 is just who Seth Rollins will be facing as his opponent, a storyline that has weaved its way throughout Monday Night Raw and social media over the past several weeks. The latest development is that Rollins will have a match against an opponent that Vince McMahon will reveal at WrestleMania, and many are keeping their eyes on Cody Rhodes to be that opponent. As for the storyline, during a recent interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Rollins said this storyline of navigating chaos to get a match at WrestleMania 38 is pretty close to the truth, and things really went haywire at Day 1.
WWE
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Ariel Helwani
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Reveals She Was Legitimately Pissed Off During Recent WWE Match

Becky Lynch has been holding championship gold ever since she returned and defeated Bianca Belair at the SummerSlam pay-per-view last year, and she put her Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Unfortunately for Becky Lynch and Doudrop the WrestleMania sign caught on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Briscoes Capture The New GCW World Tag Team Title Belts

The Briscoes are your new GCW World Tag Team Champions. Thursday’s GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part One event opened with The Briscoes defeating The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice) and former champions The H8 Club (Nick Gage, SLADE) to win the titles. Gage’s partner...
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo reflects on Becky Lynch

There are very few days left for the 38th edition of WrestleMania, which will be staged at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Bianca Belair made her return to Raw this week after suffering a throat injury at the hands of Becky Lynch. The 32-year-old from Knoxville foiled another attack from...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 1, 2022

– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results – New Champions Crowned, Bron Breakker Vs. Dolph Ziggler, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Viewing Party. Today’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show opens up from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see fans finding their seats in the background as they hype tonight’s show. We see Bron Breakker arriving to the venue earlier today. We also see video of Tommaso Ciampa arriving. They talk about this potentially being Ciampa’s final NXT match.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting

Kevin Owens has confirmed that Triple H was present at a WWE talent meeting to kick off WrestleMania weekend, and revealed what The Game told everyone. As reported, Triple H surprised talent by appearing at the meeting, which was the first time many people had seen him since August. Owens spoke with Metro and confirmed that the meeting took place.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Samoa Joe On Why WWE Shifted Focus On Signing Indie Wrestlers

During the ROH Supercard of Honor Post-Show Media Scrums, newly signed AEW and ROH wrestler Samoa Joe spoke about his debut at tonight’s show, his time in NXT and WWE and revealed what his plans are now that he’s in AEW and ROH. The Samoan Submission Machine also spoke about rumors regarding WWE moving away from signing independent wrestlers.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Reveals When He Learned About Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Plans

Ahead of his KO Show segment with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at WrestleMania Saturday, Kevin Owens was asked when he found out about WWE’s plans to bring back the Texas Rattlesnake. “Usually, in November I start asking questions, to try to find ideas and see if they...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bray Wyatt On His Wrestling Future, Seth Rollins, If He Can Use The Fiend, His Health, More

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Instagram late last night and answered several questions from fans. As noted, Rotunda arrived in Dallas for his weekend WrestleCon appearances, his first wrestling gig since being released from WWE back in July, and commented about how he missed the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. Rotunda also told his fans he’d take six questions, but he ended up answering more than a dozen.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Segment For WrestleMania SmackDown, Andre The Giant Battle Royal Note

WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. This week’s WrestleMania RAW saw Happy Baron Corbin steal Drew McIntyre’s sword, named Angela after his mother, following a Handicap Match against McIntyre and Madcap Moss, which McIntyre retreated from. WWE has now announced that Corbin and Moss will host a “Happy Talk” segment on SmackDown and their guest will be the sword.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Hopes Gable Steveson Picks Up Pro Wrestling Like Kurt Angle

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler spoke about Gable Steveson finishing his amateur wrestling career and what to expect from the Olympic Gold Medalist while fans await his WWE debut. The Showoff said he’d love to see Steveson pick up wrestling just as quickly as fellow Olympic Gold Medalist turn WWE superstar Kurt Angle and why he’s excited to see what’s next for Steveson.
WWE

