COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal court panel on Wednesday decided not to delay Ohio’s May 3 primary — for now. The three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio reserved the right to intervene — perhaps by moving the primary to Aug. 2 — if the state doesn’t resolve its redistricting chaos by April 20. Legislative and congressional maps that were supposed to be finalized last year are still tied up in the Ohio Supreme Court.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO