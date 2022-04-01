ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Mahoning by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 09:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Mahoning; Marion; Medina;...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Humphreys, Leflore, Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central, north central and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holmes; Humphreys; Leflore; Sunflower A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUNFLOWER...NORTHWESTERN HOLMES...SOUTHWESTERN LEFLORE AND NORTHEASTERN HUMPHREYS COUNTIES At 1134 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Inverness to near Belzoni to near Thornton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Tchula around 1150 AM CDT. Quito around 1155 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Morgan City and Cruger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility as low as one half mile at times in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches are possible with highest snow accumulations through Turnagain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds will cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to turn to rain at lower elevations this morning. Winds will be near their peak through mid morning and then slowly diminish throughout the afternoon.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Erie; Hancock; Huron; Knox; Lucas; Marion; Morrow; Ottawa; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL OHIO CRAWFORD ERIE HURON KNOX MARION MORROW RICHLAND IN NORTHWEST OHIO HANCOCK LUCAS OTTAWA SANDUSKY SENECA WOOD WYANDOT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLEVUE, BOWLING GREEN, BUCYRUS, CARDINGTON, CAREY, CLYDE, CRESTLINE, FINDLAY, FOSTORIA, FREMONT, GALION, GENOA, HURON, MANSFIELD, MARION, MOUNT GILEAD, MOUNT VERNON, NORWALK, OAK HARBOR, PERRYSBURG, PORT CLINTON, SANDUSKY, TIFFIN, TOLEDO, UPPER SANDUSKY, AND WILLARD.
Tornado Watch issued for Ashland, Holmes, Mahoning, Stark, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Holmes; Mahoning; Stark; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 67 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL OHIO ASHLAND IN NORTHEAST OHIO HOLMES MAHONING STARK WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLIANCE, ASHLAND, AUSTINTOWN, BOARDMAN, CANTON, KILLBUCK, MASSILLON, MILLERSBURG, ORRVILLE, RITTMAN, WOOSTER, AND YOUNGSTOWN.
Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam Areas of dense fog have developed across the Suwannee Valley and this fog is expected to expand eastward toward the Highway 301 corridor over the next couple of hours. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 22:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 01:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Saturday /10:00 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Saturday /10:00 PM EDT Saturday/ was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet Tuesday, April 12. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon Scattered rain and snow showers will impact portions of Stillwater, central Carbon and central Sweet Grass Counties through 900 PM MDT At 756 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong rain and snow showers 15 miles south of Big Timber, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...These strong showers will produce bursts of heavy snow, which will dramatically lower visibility for brief periods and cause slick roads with a slushy snow accumulation. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Visibility could be reduced below a mile in spots, with roads becoming slick. Locations impacted include Columbus, Big Timber, Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Absarokee, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Edgar, Fishtail, Boyd, Roberts, Molt, Dean, Mc Leod, Fox, Silesia, Cooney Reservoir State Park, Park City and Rockvale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to slowly fall to 20 feet on Saturday, April 9th - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.7 feet on 12/16/2004. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River Bovina 28.0 30.1 Sat 7 pm CDT 29.5 28.2 26.5
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 2.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Saturday was 2.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.1 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.1 Sat 7 pm CDT 1.9 2.0 2.0
Frost Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation for portions of Wayne County. The coldest temperatures and greatest threat for frost will be found in sheltered valleys. * WHERE...Wayne County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Saturday was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 24.4 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Sat 8 pm CDT 24.4 24.4 24.4
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 23:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
