Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Mahoning by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-02 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon Scattered rain and snow showers will impact portions of Stillwater, central Carbon and central Sweet Grass Counties through 900 PM MDT At 756 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong rain and snow showers 15 miles south of Big Timber, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...These strong showers will produce bursts of heavy snow, which will dramatically lower visibility for brief periods and cause slick roads with a slushy snow accumulation. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Visibility could be reduced below a mile in spots, with roads becoming slick. Locations impacted include Columbus, Big Timber, Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Absarokee, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Edgar, Fishtail, Boyd, Roberts, Molt, Dean, Mc Leod, Fox, Silesia, Cooney Reservoir State Park, Park City and Rockvale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
