Washington, DC – March 1, 2022 – The American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) honors David Horn, NHA, Administrator of Sunshine Health Care Inc in Pontotoc, Mississippi with the 2022 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. Only 3% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria. This year, fifty‐seven administrators in 17 states met all eligibility requirements and were awarded the facility leadership award nationally. The leadership award will be celebrated at ACHCA’s Annual Convocation and Exposition scheduled in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 21‐24.

