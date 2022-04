MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at the Alliant Energy Center will close April 3, officials announced Tuesday. The move comes as cases in Dane County continue to decline. The center re-opened for vaccines last October and for testing in January. “As we have done throughout the COVID pandemic, we are simply adjusting our response to meet...

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO