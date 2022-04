After 21 consecutive months of increases, the number of truck transportation jobs in the United States took a downward turn in March. The seasonally adjusted figures for total jobs in the truck transportation sector came in at 1,550,800 jobs. That marked a decline of 4,900 jobs. It’s the first time since April 2020, when the economy was collapsing due to the full-blown start of the pandemic, that the month-to-month figures showed a decline.

