ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Algeria to establish Supreme Council for Energy - Ennahar TV

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

ALGIERS, April 1 (Reuters) - Algeria has issued a decree to establish a Supreme Council for Energy to be chaired by the president, Ennahar television reported on Friday.

The council is tasked with defining the country’s energy policy, ensuring its energy security, and maintaining and developing national reserves of hydrocarbons and renewable energies, Ennahar added. (Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by David Evans)

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

389K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reuters

The world economy will be hit if oil supplies are threatened-Saudi energy minister

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that if the security of oil supplies is threatened the world economy will suffer. The minister told an industry event that security of supplies is a priority now and some countries are forgetting about the affordability of energy. (Reporting by Maha El-Dahan, Riham Alkousaa and Yousef Saba; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UAE remains committed to OPEC+ deal - source

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The source made the comments ahead of a planned visit later on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, part of efforts to secure additional oil flows and increase pressure on Russia. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Independent Record

MT Supreme Court should choose energy security

Energy security is national security. It’s a mantra we’ve heard repeated ad nauseam since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 — and as recent events have shown, it couldn’t be more true. Just one look at America’s current energy portfolio shows the precarious position our country,...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Algeria#Ennahar Tv
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
BBC

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday - more than during the whole of last year. The group - including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national - were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes", including terrorism, state news agency SPA said. Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy