Algeria to establish Supreme Council for Energy - Ennahar TV

ALGIERS, April 1 (Reuters) - Algeria has issued a decree to establish a Supreme Council for Energy to be chaired by the president, Ennahar television reported on Friday.

The council is tasked with defining the country’s energy policy, ensuring its energy security, and maintaining and developing national reserves of hydrocarbons and renewable energies, Ennahar added. (Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem; editing by David Evans)