Khloe Kardashian Supports Rob As He Claps Back At Blac Chyna About Child Support

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TeTi_0ewT8DiG00
Larry Marano/BroadImage/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian has entered the chat. Amid the child support drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, KoKo stood by her brother’s side with some subtle social media support.

No matter how ugly things get, Rob Kardashian can rest assured that his sister, Khloé Kardashian, will have his back. Such was the case with the recent clash between Rob, 35, and Blac Chyna, 33. After Blac proclaimed she was a “single mother [with] no support,” Rob brought out the receipts – literally. “I pay 37k a year for [Dream Kardashian’s] school,” he wrote in a conversation reposted by The Shade Room. As the dirty laundry was being aired, Khloé, 37, threw her support behind Rob by “liking” the post.

Khloé’s “like” was in support of her brother standing up for himself. Chyna first wrote how “yesterday, I had to give up [three] of my cars ..my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.” She later wrote, “Single no support child support.” When The Shade Room shared Chyna’s comments, her ex, Tyga, wrote how he pays “40k a year” for his and Chyna’s son, King Cairo, 9, school. Tyga also said that King lives with him “Monday [through] Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.” Then, Rob came in.

In addition to saying he pays $37 grand a year for Dream’s school, Rob claimed he “handle(s) every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities.” Rob also said that he cares for Dream, 5, from Tuesday to Saturday. “Why would I pay child support lol,” he added, mirroring Tyga. This caused the rapper to ask, “How [do you] pay 3k less? Let me know the plug.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBfPZ_0ewT8DiG00
(Larry Marano/BroadImage/Shutterstock)

Rob and Chyna had a brief but explosive love affair that resulted in a child – Dream – and a short-lived reality series (Rov & Chyna). Since she and Rob split in 2017, it hasn’t been that amicable between Chyna and the Kardashians. Recently, Rob dismissed a 2017 assault lawsuit against Chyna. “My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob said following the Feb. 2021 decision. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

