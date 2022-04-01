ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 4-1-2022

KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer KEYC meteorologist Too Tall Tom Szymanski makes a special April Fool's Day guest appearance. Joshua Eckl with...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-16-2022

Joshua Eckl with a look at your St Patrick's Day forecast plus a warmup that will be arriving this weekend. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the scoop on a brief cool down and a spectacular weekend forecast. KEYC Wednesday Evening Weather Update. Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT. KEYC...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Massive ice shoves

The home owner was found dead. Temperatures should settle into the 20s for lows with light west winds. Tribes have seen a large number of drug overdoses.
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
KAAL-TV

Another Mid-Week Mess On The Way

We are going to see a little bit of everything it looks like in terms of precipitation types Tuesday afternoon into Friday morning. The latest model trends are showing the rain, and a few rumbles of thunder, moving in later Tuesday afternoon & evening. Tuesday night/very early Wednesday morning, our temperatures may cool-down enough to support a light wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing drizzle. Watch out for a few icy spots setting up in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures warm enough Wednesday to see a switch back to all-rain, with a few more rumbles of thunder. Wednesday night we cool again, this time cool enough to see all-snow heading into and through Thursday. We will also see a stronger wind Wednesday as well as Thursday, aiding in the travel issues across the area, prompting Thursday's ALERT DAY status. Look for the snow to wrap up by sunrise on Friday.
WFMJ.com

Lots of weather luck Thursday; a damp start to the weekend expected

For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
KTVZ

Winter Storm Watch starts Sunday morning

No new snow, however, we're looking at a chance for new snow to start accumulating on the Cascades starting Sunday through Tuesday. The winter storm watch begins Sunday morning at 11 am and goes until Tuesday morning at 11 am.
KEYC

Dry Today, A More Active Pattern Arives Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s we return to the 40s this Monday. Clouds will be increasing throughout today with winds out of the southeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s, winds will remain out southeast around 5-15 mph at times gusting to 25. Tuesday will start off dry with rain developing in the afternoon as highs climb into the low to mid-40s. Tuesday night, heavier showers and a rumble of thunder are possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa with lows remaining in the 40s.
KEYC

24 years since tornado devastates Comfrey, St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Tuesday marked the 24th anniversary of the powerful storms that swept through southern Minnesota. On that day in 1998, an EF-3 tornado ripped through St. Peter and an EF-4 struck Comfrey. Two people died as a result of the storm, one 6-year-old from Mankato...
KAAL-TV

Spring Warm-Up FINALLY in view!!

We have a heat wave coming about this time next week, where temperatures are in the 50s and 60s starting about this time next week. While the actual numbers will likely change in the forecast, this is still warmer than what we have been experiencing.
