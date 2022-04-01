KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 4-1-2022

We are going to see a little bit of everything it looks like in terms of precipitation types Tuesday afternoon into Friday morning. The latest model trends are showing the rain, and a few rumbles of thunder, moving in later Tuesday afternoon & evening. Tuesday night/very early Wednesday morning, our temperatures may cool-down enough to support a light wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing drizzle. Watch out for a few icy spots setting up in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures warm enough Wednesday to see a switch back to all-rain, with a few more rumbles of thunder. Wednesday night we cool again, this time cool enough to see all-snow heading into and through Thursday. We will also see a stronger wind Wednesday as well as Thursday, aiding in the travel issues across the area, prompting Thursday's ALERT DAY status. Look for the snow to wrap up by sunrise on Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO