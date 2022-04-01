Restler announces district ‘Community Cleanup Plan’ after sanitation survey

Residents will be able to dispose of unwanted items, scrap metal and more during the two-day cleanup. The City of Molalla will be hosting its annual spring cleanup event April 29 and 30. Molalla residents can bring bagged garbage, small household items, mattresses and more to Bohlander Field at Shirley Street for disposal. Jason Webber's Countryside Collection will also be onsite to collect tires, scrap metal, car batteries and household appliances. Tires cost $5-$20 for disposal, depending on size and if the rim is included. In previous years, the event has proven to be a success, with over...

