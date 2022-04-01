Around Town for April 1

Joseph Baena is honoring his mom on her birthday. The 24-year-old shared a throwback photo of himself as a kid smiling next to his mom Mildred Patricia Baena on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful and important woman in my life!" He added, "Mom,...
It’s not every day that the relationships actors play out on screen reflect the bonds they share with their castmates, but for Barry Livingston and the late Tim Considine, there seemed to have existed a pleasant example to the contrary. The My Three Sons star died on March 3...
Genoa City star reminds followers to “hold your loved ones tight” in the wake of a profound loss. Young & Restless star Mishael Morgan took to social media to share the absolutely heartbreaking news of a tragedy that hit very close to home, and to reach out to her followers for help.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated sweet family news recently with the most adorable social media message. The couple rang in their youngest son Jacob's third birthday with some heartfelt words - and you should see the cake!. Carrie posted a photo of the enormous Paw Patrol creation along with...
One Salina girl has spent her lifetime in Salina, and soon, along with some help from the community and her family, she will make one last journey, celebrating her high school graduation.
Telsey Dennison, 18, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, but that hasn't stopped her from living what she calls "a life of pure happiness and...
Stories for me have always been an escape. At first it was those written by other people – I slid into them when things in the real world became overwhelming. I can map my childhood through The Secret Garden via A Town Like Alice. As a dyslexic child who struggled to read, I listened endlessly to story tapes from the library, and my tastes were dictated by what was available.
Hal Williams has been in the business for decades. He played Harley Foster on The Waltons and later appeared on 227, The Sinbad Show, and Sanford and Son. He only appeared in seven episodes on The Waltons but his character truly became iconic in the wholesome show. Before becoming an...
Former track and field Olympian Al Joyner was surprised this week by Storage Wars star Rene Nezhoda, who returned memorabilia belonging to his late wife and three-time gold medalist, Florence “Flo-Jo” Griffith Joyner. According to Yahoo, Nezhoda recently purchased Flo-Jo’s memorabilia collection from a friend who acquired her...
Comments / 0