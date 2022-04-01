ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Police officer arrested for masturbating in public

By John Lynch
 1 day ago

A video of a police officer is going viral after he was allegedly caught on video masturbating in a park.

Dagenham ness is reporting that a Metropolitan Police community support officer was arrested on suspicion of ‘outraging public decency’.

The alleged act was recorded in a London park during the day. The video can be seen here

The Commander of the police force said officers were made aware of the crime and they worked throughout the night to make an arrest the next morning.

AN investigation is underway.

