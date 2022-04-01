ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Police seize crack cocaine, $100K in cash

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzZVY_0ewT2H1u00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police announced on Twitter Friday they made a major drug bust recently.

Police say they recovered over 100 grams of crack cocaine, a handgun, and $100,000 in cash during the bust.

They also found a magazine titled “Cocaine Handbook.”

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident.

The bust was part of an LPD Special Operations Section investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

Related
Romesentinel.com

Utica Police seize drugs, cash in arrest

UTICA — A Utica man is facing felony drug possession charges for trafficking cocaine out of a residence on Downer Avenue, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Orlando Flagg, 50, was distributing narcotics out of a residence on Downer Avenue over a period of time. Police said they conducted an extensive investigation into drug trafficking, which led to two search warrants being executed on the residence.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

ARMED & DANGEROUS: Police searching for man accused of murdering 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder. Kim Ward Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crack Cocaine#Lansing Police#Wlns 6 News
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChesCo

Cash and Drugs Seized During Wilmington Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a Twin Lake man wanted for an outstanding warrant. According to authorities, Ryan Neil Lummen is wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder in connection with a targeted incident March 16. He was last seen in the Holton and Twin Lake areas and police consider him armed and dangerous.
TWIN LAKE, MI
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy