April Fool’s 2022: The best St. Louis pranks

By Joe Millitzer
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April Fool’s Day is back to haunt our news feeds. If you are checking social media then you will want to verify any story that sounds too good to be true.

Over the past few years, it’s become a trend for brands to release “fake news” about new products or services on or around April 1. These stories can garner extra publicity – and induce groans or chuckles depending on how well the humor hits the mark.

This is an ongoing list of pranks. Please fill out the correction form at the end of this article to let us know about some we have missed. Check back later for updates.

Tigers on patrol

Police dogs help a lot of police departments. But, have any of them tried to use cats? The Jefferson County, Missouri Sheriff’s office says that they’re adding a tiger to their patrols:

“People have complained about our balanced approach to pursuits which weighs public safety vs. apprehension. So, to deter criminals from running we’re adding big cats. They’re not great at sniffing for drugs, but we’re confident criminals won’t get away.
Please welcome Tony.🐅”

Prowling pets

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only only department looking for new animal companions for police patrols. Lake St. Louis Police tweet , “Keep an eye out for K9 officer Zeke and cat cop Gingersnap today as they will be out prowling the area.”

Bowtie Friday?

FOX 2 morning anchor John Pertzborn is known for sporting a bowtie on Tuesdays. Guest on the morning show often join him by also wearing matching ties every week. April Fool’s Day is on a Friday this year and Pertz is in a bowtie.

“St Louis TV viewers may momentarily think the week is just getting started on this APRIL FIRST 2022,” tweets John Pertzborn .

700 beans

Kaldi’s Coffee sent an email to customers about a new blend. The “700 Beans” is a blend that is dialed up to 700, the company writes. It contains exactly 700 hand-counted beans with no shortcuts. No “barbaric” weighing or counting by fives or tens.

Driving Bees

The US Geological Survey revealed the results of an experiment again. They just tweeted the result of an experiment released on April 1, 2019. Here is the “official” statement :

Bees Learn to Drive Very Small Cars.Scientists capitalized on recent revelations that bees are a lot smarter than previously thought. In addition to being able to count and solve simple puzzles USGS scientists at the Patuxent Native Bee Lab have taught bees to driver miniaturized automobiles. Using rewards such as flower smoothies and honey laced with addictive pollens, bees were gradually induced to drive in order to continue receiving their rewards. The study came to an unfortunate ending when one of the lab assistants was overwhelmed by angry bees who felt that the researchers were holding back on their pollen loads. Future plans are in the work to use less coercive methods and talks are in progress with several bee advocacy groups. For release on April 1, 2019.

USGS

Real Housewives of St. Louis?

Meghan King floated this idea on her Instagram Friday : “You’ve been asking for it for years… so here it is!
Real Housewives of St. Louis premieres April 1st 2023″

It sounds like a good idea to me. Andy Cohen is the executive producer of the show and is from St. Louis. So, it could happen. I would watch it.

Space-X to launch from Hoots games

The city of O’Fallon decided to go big on their joke . Check out the link for a schedule of launches.

O’Fallon announces a home-run partnership with SpaceX Following months of negotiation, the City of O’Fallon is proud to announce SpaceX has selected CarShield Field as its secondary launch site for rocket launches. Construction has already been completed on the new launchpad, which sits in center-left field. “We’re excited to bring our full lineup of rockets to the City of O’Fallon,” said a spokesperson for SpaceX. “Although this new project did come with a number of unique challenges. For example, we were required to schedule rocket launches between innings, so as to minimize disruption to O’Fallon Hoots games.” “Every baseball stadium is unique,” added a spokesperson for the O’Fallon Hoots. “CarShield Field is now the only stadium in America with an active rocket launchpad in it, and watching launches during the 7th inning stretch is sure to be exciting for fans. Plus, if a batter hits the rocket, it counts as a ground-rule double.” Want to see a rocket launch at CarShield Field? See the upcoming launch schedule here: bit.ly/CarShieldRocket

City of O’Fallon

Square snack

Imo’s has a new menu item. They are selling a single square of pizza in a tiny box .

Square Snack

“You asked for it and we answered. Introducing our NEW Square Snack! Get one square in our signature mini pizza box for a limited time only. For those of you who only want a piece, this one’s for you!”

