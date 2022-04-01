ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

One dead, four hospitalized after driver hits members of university track and cross country team

By Justin Geary
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash Thursday night involving five members of the Milligan University Men’s Cross Country and Track & Field team in York County....

Driver hits Forest convenience store

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained minor injuries after someone drove an SUV into the Quik-E Food Store at 4380 Waterlick Road. Crews responded Monday evening for a reported vehicle into a building, according to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. The incident is under investigation to determine the cause.
