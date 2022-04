The Grand March for Shelby's prom this Saturday, will be held at 8 o'clock over in the high school gym. Don't worry about a thing, there will be NO entry fee. Speaking of proms...the Sunburst students who signed up for prom flowers will be able to pick them up Sunday night between 6 & 6:30 at the Sunburst Methodist Church. Congratulations to ALL our high school seniors in the Golden Triangle.

SHELBY, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO