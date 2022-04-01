ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, MO

2 adults, 4-year-old injured after driver falls asleep in DeKalb Co.

myqcountry.com
 1 day ago

DEKALB COUNTY —Four people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Ford F350...

www.myqcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
MLive

4 injured in school bus crash involving SUV driven by teen

CHARLEVOIX TOWNSHIP, MI – Four people were transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school bus and a Chevy Equinox driven by a teen on Monday morning, March 14, 9&10 News reports. A Charlevoix-Emmet ISD bus was traveling northbound on US-31 near Boyne City Road around...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Maysville, MO
County
Dekalb County, MO
City
Fairview, MO
City
Winston, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, MO
Accidents
Dekalb County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Osborn, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dekalb Co#Mshp
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 15 News

4 dead, 1 injured, after family falls from Swiss building

MONTREUX, Switzerland — Swiss police say three adults and a child have died and a teenager was seriously injured in a fall from a seven-story residential building in the lakeside town of Montreux. Police said the victims were all French citizens and members of the same family. They said...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Manhunt for driver of speeding Tesla that launched 50 feet in the air before crashing into cars in LA

A manhunt has been launched for the driver of a Tesla caught on viral video speeding and flying 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars at an intersection in Los Angeles.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the incident occurred at the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street on Saturday.The Tesla car, a black S-BLM, was being operated by a rental driver to perform the stunt.The police said the car crashed into several trash cans and two parked vehicles as the stunt went wrong.It was being performed at a meet-up of Tesla users, Fox 11...
ACCIDENTS
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 injured, 8-year-old killed in Calhoun Co. crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County left two people injured and an 8-year-old boy dead. Police say the crash happened Friday around 6 p.m. on Struwin Road. Responding officers saw that the vehicle had struck a tree and caught fire. Nearby residents were able to...
WRBL News 3

Nine and 12-year-old injured after TikTok challenge in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) – What’s trending on TikTok could be against the law. Helena Police are sending a warning to the community that the popular Orbeez Challenge will not be tolerated in the city. More News from WRBL The warning comes after a nine and 12-year-old were shot and injured over the weekend. Police Chief […]
HELENA, AL
Salina Post

2 adults, 11-year-old hospitalized after I-70 crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Shawn M. Drake, 36, Lakewood, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 12th Road. The Jeep rear-ended a 2005 GMC Envoy driven...
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Nashville News Hub

“She lived fearlessly in ways that most of us only aspire to”, 11-year-old ‘diva’ dies after tripping and falling under wheels of her school bus

The small town is in shock after an 11-year-old was killed while running for her school bus. The young girl was reportedly running in an attempt to catch the bus, when she tripped and fell under the moving vehicle. Her death is currently being investigated, while the cause of death has been preliminary labeled as blunt force trauma. The coroner expects that a final autopsy report will be published sometime within the next several weeks.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two injured after small plane crashes into Georgia woods

Two people are injured but alive after their plane crashed into a wooded area in Georgia.Authorities say the small, single-engine aircraft went down near Barrow County Airport at about 10.50am on Friday. “Just before 11:00 AM this morning our Communication Officers received 911 calls reporting a small plane that had crashed near the airport,” Captain Scott Dakin of the Barrow County Emergency Services Department told The Independent. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a small two seater plane on the ground in the woods off Giles Road. Two people self-extricated from the plane. Both suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.”When...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy