A bench warrant was issued Wednesday for a Wausau woman accused of dumping gasoline on the floor of a garage and threatening to light herself and her former boyfriend on fire. Court records show 20-year-old Star A. Brown was out on bond in a drug-related case when she was arrested March 23 at a North Sixth Avenue home. Police were called at about 11:45 p.m. to the home by a man who reported Brown was inside his garage and refusing to leave.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO