ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Set Is On Sale Now

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, LEGO has unveiled a Creator Expert-level set based on the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 time machine featured in The Back to the Future series. The 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set will include 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. It is now...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Lego's Latest Car Set Takes Us Back to the Future

Lego has ramped up its vehicular offerings over the last few years. Whether it's a supercar like the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, an old-school classic like the Porsche 911 Turbo or a cinematic fan favorite like James Bond's Aston Martin, the toy company is rolling out new cars almost as fast as the automakers themselves. Its latest is a three-in-one design that brings a heavy dose of nostalgia with it.
YOUTUBE
ComicBook

Lost Pokemon Card Resurfaces, Sells for Over $130,000

A rare Pokemon card has appeared "in the wild" for the first time in over 20 years, after it was sold for a major sum at auction. Earlier this year, a "Snap Magikarp" Pokemon trading card was auctioned off for 5 million yen (about $136,000 in US dollars), having made its way onto the open market for what appears to be the first time ever. The Snap Magikarp card was part of a CoroCoro magazine promotion to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Snap back in 1999 and involved entrants sending their photos from the game. Five winners had their photos printed onto "official" Pokemon cards, with each winner receiving 20 copies of their unique card. Most of the cards have made their way into the hands of various collectors, but the "Snap Magikarp" had never appeared in public, leaving many to believe that the card was lost to history.
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Shares New Character Designs For Anime Special

Dr. Stone's manga might have brought the story of Senku to a close but the anime adaptation still has quite a long road ahead of it before it ends the story of the Stone World. While fans have to wait until 2023 to see the third season of the anime series by TMS/8PAN, a summer special is set to arrive later this year which will focus on the swashbuckling pirate Ryusui, who is set to play a major role in the future of the television series.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To The Future#Lego Group#Delorean Time Machine#The Future Time Machine#The Original Time Machine#The Lego Group
hypebeast.com

Take a Full Look at the 'The Jetsons'/'The Flintstones' x Reebok Collection

For its latest collaboration, Reebok has teamed up with Warner Bros. on a collection centered around The Jetsons and The Flintstones. The special range of footwear and apparel is inspired by Hanna-Barbera’s 1987 made-for-television film, The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones. The classic movie brought the two animated series together, with the families brought to each other’s worlds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Shopping
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

16 best PS5 games for every kind of player, from Gran Turismo 7 to Horizon Forbidden West

The PS5 has been out since November 2020 and in that time there are a number of must-play titles that have been released.It’s a testament to the strong first-party support that many of those games are exclusive to Playstation consoles with developers such as Guerilla, Insomniac and Polyphony Digital all falling under the “Playstation Studios” umbrella.Because of the wavering availability of the elusive console, cross-platform support on both the PS4 and PS5 games may be very welcome indeed and plenty of previously released titles have been given the next-generation port, some of which are featured on our list. Not...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Lord Of The Rings' Mordor Recreated With LEGO Is Mind-Blowing

You know, sometimes, you see something on the internet that you just can’t believe that someone actually did, single handedly, with their own hands. We see so much fake and photoshopped stuff, sometimes you really do have to do a double take at some things to make sure that they’re actually what they claim to be.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Studio Ghibli Theme Park Has Opened Its First Ride to Surprise Fans

Studio Ghibli is opening up its very own amusement park later this year, bringing some of the biggest locations from its award-winning films to life for the first time. With Ghibli still continuing to pump out new movies, the park has already opened up one of its first attractions to the public months before the amusement park's official opening, which draws upon the influence of one of the studio's earliest movies that helped Ghibli cultivate a fan base and start its journey to becoming the legendary animation house we know today.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Is Getting His Own Cereal

In celebration of the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters on April 8th, SEGA and General Mills have announced a special cereal (and fruit snacks, but let's be honest the cereal is the exciting part) for Sonic the Hedgehog. Though the announcement doesn't explicitly mention when folks might be able to find the cereal in the wild, the implication and timing of the movie's release seem to indicate: soon, if not right now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus April Leak Reveals Next Free Games

As if PlayStation Plus subscribers didn't already have enough information to take in this week following PlayStation's reveal of new membership options, it appears the free PlayStation Plus games included in April's lineup have leaked. Three games have been listed as the contenders for April's free titles with Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated supposedly going to be free next month. PlayStation has not yet confirmed these details, but the official announcement shouldn't be far away now that we're nearing the end of the month and reports like these are surfacing.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Hyper Light Drifter’ sequel ‘Hyper Light Breaker’ announced for 2023

Developer Heart Machine has announced a sequel to Hyper Light Drifter called Hyper Light Breaker – and it’s set to launch in spring 2023. Revealed yesterday (March 31), Hyper Light Breaker is set in the same universe as Hyper Light Drifter. Entering Early Access in spring 2023, the upcoming game will have a fully 3D world to explore and can be played alone or in online co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Are you ready to ‘plant-flex’?

It seems I have got to that awkward age when I am simultaneously old enough to recoil from the new vocabulary of hipster-speak, yet still young enough to know that within a week or so I will find myself using it. The whole raft of new, often colourful gardening terminology that has accompanied the sudden influx of younger and more diverse voices into horticultural media, largely thanks to platforms such as Instagram, fascinates me. My favourite term is one I learned only yesterday from my suitably bearded and tattooed Instagram buddy @botanicalotter: plant-flexing.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy