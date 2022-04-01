Mom’s Siam owner and sons open MPM Tiki Bar in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Combining dishes from their various restaurants in the city, a prolific family-run restaurant group has expanded its Short Pump presence. Brothers Joe and Sonny Kiatsuranon and their mother Sukanya Pala-art opened MPM Tiki Bar earlier this week at 11275 W. Broad St. in West Broad Village. Joe Kiatsuranon said their goal was to create a place where people can watch a game and have more food options than the burgers and wings often found at sports bars. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

