Piedmont, AL

Spring Festival 2022 in Piedmont

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7Jd8_0ewSyV2U00
Calhoun Journal

April 1, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 the Dugger Mountain Memory Care and Senior Independent Living Apartments will hold Spring Festival 2022. This will be a community-wide Spring Festival with vendors, food trucks, prizes, music, a radio broadcast, games, a bouncy house and Easter Egg Hunts for children and Senior Adults!
The Timeless Seasons In The Sun Garden (#OSSP) will be featured with a audio-guided tour through the portals. You will enjoy the serenity of the garden and be rewarded with a special prize at the end.
Bring your Easter Basket! 

Dugger Mountain Memory Care and Senior Independent Living Apartments describes its facilities as “a cozy 9-bed, secure Memory Care facility, offering around the clock care and medication assistance, and 3 nutritious meals a day.
We also have 7 separate studio apartments for seniors who do not require assistance.’

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

