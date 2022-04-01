ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Supplier Looks To Invest $5B On EV Batteries, Supply Chain Software

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery supplier Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFY) (OTC: PCRFF) looked to invest ¥600 billion ($4.9 billion) in automotive batteries, supply chain software, and other areas it considered...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Benzinga
Benzinga

36K+

Followers

120K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow Benzinga and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Tesla Shares#Tesla Supplier#Ev Batteries#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Panasonic Corp#Pcrfy#Pcrff
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Electric Vehicle Battery Maker LG Adding 1,200 Jobs in Michigan

More LG jobs in Michigan are coming up as the electric vehicle battery maker will add 1,200 to the state’s workforce. Yes, more batteries will be needed. This happens as the proliferation of electric vehicles continues to grow. Michigan has a reputation for having motor plants all across the state. Workers are in demand to get the batteries done and into the burgeoning electric vehicle world.
MICHIGAN STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla May Consider Manganese Battery, According To Elon Musk

Tesla started offering electric cars with a new battery chemistry in some areas fairly recently: Lithium iron phosphate (LFP). While it's not actually new in terms of development and deployment in vehicles, it's new to some Tesla cars in some areas. Now, according to CEO Elon Musk, the company may be moving forward with another chemistry that uses a manganese-based cathode.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
thebossmagazine.com

Tesla vs. Polestar: Which Is Better?

Nearly all major auto manufacturers are now investing in creating a range of electric vehicles (EVs) – from Alfa Romeo to Citroen. The move towards EVs comes from government plans to ban all new sales of combustion engine cars by 2030. Switching to EVs in the next decade is...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

All of the Electric Vehicles That Come With Free Charging

Part of the deal with EVs is charging the electric vehicle, which can take some time to get used to. Some automakers are sweetening the deal with free charging at charging stations around the country. Electrify America and EVgo are the most popular companies offering complimentary unlimited DC charging for new cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Most Important Supplier May Set Up Shop In The USA

While it may find itself in fairly controversial spots of bother, there's no denying that Tesla is a powerhouse when it comes to innovation and technology. Its lineup of battery-powered vehicles is not only efficient but, in the case of the Model S Plaid especially, very fast too. Just recently, an example broke the lap record for EVs at Virginia International Raceway.
BUSINESS
RideApart

Next-Gen Ola Electric Scooter To Boast Extreme Fast Charging Tech

Ola Electric has been making waves in the EV industry both in its home country of India and around the world. The startup presented the world with some lofty goals. Among which includes a vast network of fast chargers in India called the Hypercharger network, which would consist of more than 100,000 charging stations. On top of that, it also aims to be the biggest EV maker on the planet, producing 2,000,000 electric vehicles per year.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CAR AND DRIVER

Storage Wars: What the Future Holds for EV Batteries

From the April 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Every battery maker is working to improve energy density (the amount of electricity stored in their batteries). But until there is a dramatic breakthrough, the vast majority of the EVs coming to market in the next five years, and perhaps through 2030, will be powered by variations on the two types of lithium-ion cells already for sale.
CARS
NBC Philadelphia

How This Mechanic Found a Niche Fixing Teslas and EVs

There's an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicles are sweeping the auto industry, and while all the attention is directed at flashy car unveilings and automakers' strategic plans to compete in an electric future, one crucial piece has largely been left out of the limelight — service. Tesla, the largest electric car maker, has famously struggled with servicing its growing fleet. And with demand for battery-electric cars skyrocketing, it may not be alone.
CARS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Apple bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March 2020 sell-off. The average 12-month AAPL price target among 36 analysts covering the stock is $193.50. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy