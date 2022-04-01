Happy April 1st: Starting a new month with calm and warm

High of 65 and low 35 today. No rain today. River is below flood stage. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are very mild. Wind from the SW. Water vapor satellite has our next storm developing west of here. Satellite shows that storm but all cear here on satellite and radar. Dry on Monday but rain moves in for Tuesday. Severe weather looks to stay south of here. Rainfall next 48 hours is not real heavy. The wind will stay from the south the next two days. Rain moves out by mid week and dry for later next week. Longer term also looks dry. Temps turn cooler the longer term. Tonight, fair and 43. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 72. Rain mid week and dry and cooler next weekend.
We officially start spring at 11:33 AM and the weather today will feel more spring-like! The system that brought gray skies and light rain on Saturday has moved to the northeast. High pressure is now building into the Ohio Valley, which will bring us full sunshine to wrap-up the weekend.
A warm-up is on the way but first, we have to make it through a frigid morning. Temperatures will be near record lows this morning in Nashville, and the rest of the area will see teens and 20s. By the afternoon, breezy southwest winds and sunshine will help us warm into the upper 40s on […]
Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
A POLAR vortex could send temperatures plunging this weekend and bring high winds and snow to the Northeast. It comes as experts predict that April could be "abnormally cold" despite the recent signs of spring. The polar vortex or "wall of wind" coming from the North Pole is expected to...
Rain will develop overnight and will be heavy at times. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says periods of rain on and off will continue into Thursday, with cooler temps in the 40s. It will also be breezy to windy at times. Starting Sunday and into the first...
Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
We’ll begin the weekend with dry conditions but it will end with rain and/or snow. There are areas of fog this morning; otherwise, today will be mostly sunny and seasonal as temperatures warm to the 50s. Average highs are in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be light and average 5 to 15 mph.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We will be warming up a few degrees above average today as we expect another cold front on Thursday that will bring us some strong winds. Tuesday’s afternoon high in El Paso is expected to reach 75 degrees and 74 in Las Cruces with mild winds.
The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
What a nice change of pace! Ample amounts of sunshine across much of KELOLAND and above average temperatures have given us a great preview of what’s to come later this week. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off quietly enough, but winds do begin to pick up toward the end of the night.
Temperatures have risen significantly this Sunday in comparison to the mid 20° highs experienced just a day prior. It has been a windy one with peak gusts near 40 mph, but the wind has been a warming one. An abundance of sunshine has also worked in our favor and allowed highs to climb into the 50-55 range across Central Indiana! As we head overnight and into Monday, the southerly wind will remain persistent while the sky stays clear.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some morning drizzle and snowfall, conditions are beginning to dry out around the area. Roadway conditions have also been improving with steadily rising temperatures through the morning. Temperatures this afternoon will continue our stretch of above freezing weather, and that stretch looks like it may be here to stay for the foreseeable future!
The Northern Lights may glow over Washington state starting tonight due to recent sun activity. Charged particles from two coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are on track to hit the Earth’s magnetosphere late Wednesday evening, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. The resulting collision will cause aurora borealis to...
A scattering of snow has fallen in parts of the West Midlands as temperatures dropped below freezing. The wintery conditions are set to continue into the weekend, in contrast to the weather last week which saw highs of 18C (64F). An area of high pressure has been pushed out of...
