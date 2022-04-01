Happy April 1st: Starting a new month with calm and warm

High of 65 and low 35 today. No rain today. River is below flood stage. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are very mild. Wind from the SW. Water vapor satellite has our next storm developing west of here. Satellite shows that storm but all cear here on satellite and radar. Dry on Monday but rain moves in for Tuesday. Severe weather looks to stay south of here. Rainfall next 48 hours is not real heavy. The wind will stay from the south the next two days. Rain moves out by mid week and dry for later next week. Longer term also looks dry. Temps turn cooler the longer term. Tonight, fair and 43. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 72. Rain mid week and dry and cooler next weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO