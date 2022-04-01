Boardman police: Man pulled out gun in residential facility

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Boardman after police said that he pulled out a gun in a group home.

Emanuel Hill, 24, was arrested on a warrant Thursday. He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated menacing.

The charges stem from an incident on March 6 when police say Hill entered a residential facility in the 5300 block of Youngstown Poland Road.

An employee told police that Hill came there around 6:30 p.m., looking for his girlfriend who worked there. Reports said that Hill used to work at the facility, but that he was fired in January.

Reports said that Hill was upset about a situation involving the woman and pulled out a handgun, demanding a phone number from the employee who reported the incident.

The employee told police that she believed Hill pulled out the gun in order to intimidate her so that she would give him the number. According to the report, Hill was not allowed to be at the facility due to his termination.

Hill is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on the charges.

