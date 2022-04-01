ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Boardman police: Man pulled out gun in residential facility

By Michael Reiner, Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXL7K_0ewSxwiC00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Boardman after police said that he pulled out a gun in a group home.

Emanuel Hill, 24, was arrested on a warrant Thursday. He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated menacing.

Teens charged with stealing car at gunpoint from Youngstown gas station

The charges stem from an incident on March 6 when police say Hill entered a residential facility in the 5300 block of Youngstown Poland Road.

An employee told police that Hill came there around 6:30 p.m., looking for his girlfriend who worked there. Reports said that Hill used to work at the facility, but that he was fired in January.

Reports said that Hill was upset about a situation involving the woman and pulled out a handgun, demanding a phone number from the employee who reported the incident.

YPD responds most often to South Side gas station

The employee told police that she believed Hill pulled out the gun in order to intimidate her so that she would give him the number. According to the report, Hill was not allowed to be at the facility due to his termination.

Hill is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on the charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

YPD arrests 2 while investigating drug activity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Tuesday arrested two people on felony drug charges at separate Breaden Street homes while also finding over $2,000 in cash and a 9mm handgun. About 4:45 p.m. at a 343 Breaden St home, police found two scales, seven pills, a bag of fentanyl in...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Poland, OH
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Car shot-up at intersection on Youngstown's south side

Youngstown police responded to a second shooting just hours after a juvenile was injured on the city's west side. This shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the south side at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Jean Street. Officers told 21 News a car was shot at and left at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy