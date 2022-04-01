Yatra Online's Q3 Earnings Tops Estimates

Apple bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March 2020 sell-off. The average 12-month AAPL price target among 36 analysts covering the stock is $193.50. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO