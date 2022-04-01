Yatra Online's Q3 Earnings Tops Estimates
Yatra Online Inc YTRA reported third-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue growth of 72.3% year-on-year to $14 million, beating the consensus of $11.84 million. Adjusted...www.benzinga.com
Yatra Online Inc YTRA reported third-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue growth of 72.3% year-on-year to $14 million, beating the consensus of $11.84 million. Adjusted...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0