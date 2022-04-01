ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Seeks Feedback on Community Development

 1 day ago

The City of Wilmington is asking residents to complete an anonymous survey to provide feedback as it develops the Five-Year Consolidated Plan to address community needs, including an assessment of affordable housing, homelessness, special needs, and community development.

“Public input is vital to identifying community needs, conditions, and priorities. We will use the information gleaned from this survey to establish meaningful and appropriate goals, which will guide our strategies in addressing these areas of need and help city officials and staff determine the allocation of limited resources,” Community Development and Housing Planner Suzanne Rogers said.

The Consolidated Plan is carried out through Annual Action Plans, which provide a concise summary of the actions, activities, and the specific federal and non-federal resources that will be used each year to address the priority needs and specific goals identified by the Consolidated Plan. The city must create the plan as part of its requirements to receive funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The survey is available electronically here and in a hardcopy format by request.

