Tucson, AZ

Food tour marks 10th season in Tucson

By Lydia Camarillo
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
A tasty tour is back for its tenth season.

"I got a job as a firefighter and with my off time with downtown Tucson just started developing and bringing in these local restaurants. And with my background in the restaurant industry, I saw a good opportunity to start one of these walking food tours," said Bradner Lawrence, owner and operator of Tucson Food Tours.

Tucson Food Tours developed the first walking culinary tour here in the Old Pueblo.

"We started with just a downtown tour and now we have a 4th Avenue University route. Before Covid, we had a few other routes too, but everything's been scaled down in the restaurant industry including the food tour business," said Lawrence.

But now it's getting back up and going again. You can fill up on delicious dishes and learn a little history about each spot.

"These are the restaurants that I actually like to go to myself there usually not too fancy there casual their fun," said Lawrence.

There are many spots on tour.

"The Scented Leaf, The Hub, Cafe a la C'Art, El Charro, Chingada Cocina, and then The Hub ice cream factory," said

"I think it's great. It's an opportunity for people to walk around downtown. Taste all the different things we have to offer down here," said The Hub's Chef Dave Bishow.

It's a welcome sight for many.

"We just love to see everybody back downtown and bring our town and city back to life and really starting to recover together," said Chef Bishow.

You can sign up online. Tours are offered multiple days throughout the week. If you're interested in taking part, click here.

