Wolves v Aston Villa: match preview

 1 day ago
Photograph: Guardian

These two West Midlands powerhouses are back in the top half of the top flight, with only one place separating them in eighth and ninth. Bruno Lage’s side will not be looking over their shoulders anytime soon, though, as they have a whopping 10-point advantage. Villa are starting to kick on with Steven Gerrard and their recent glamour signings, although they suffered hard-fought losses to West Ham and Arsenal before the international break. Wolves were 3-2 victors at Villa Park in October, a late turnaround that sparked a losing run and Gerrard taking the wheel from Dean Smith. Wolves are another hard-nosed unit but struggle to score without Raúl Jiménez in the lineup. With the striker suspended, Villa have a cracking opportunity to earn some payback. Graham Searles

Saturday 3pm

Venue Molineux

Last season Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1

Referee Darren England

This season G12 Y46 R1 3.92 cards/game

Odds H 2-1 A 6-4 D 11-5

WOLVES

Subs from Ruddy, Gomes, Campbell, Silva, Mosquera, Neto, Cundle, Marçal, Boly, Chiquinho, Semedo

Doubtful Semedo (hamstring)

Injured Neves (knee, May), Hoever (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended Jiménez (first of two)

Discipline Y48 R3

Form LLLWWL

Leading scorer Jiménez 6

ASTON VILLA

Subs from Sinisalo, Carney Chukwuemeka, Smith, Olsen, Hause, Traoré, Bailey, Buendía, Chambers, Sanson, Young

Doubtful None

Injured Nakamba (knee, 16 Apr)

Suspended None

Discipline Y63 R3

Form LWWWLL

Leading scorer Watkins 7

