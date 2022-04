The annual 4-H Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry is back, and local 4-H clubs are back in a big way as well. Jenny Leonetti, the local coordinator of the youth program, said she’s been surprised by the comeback of the local clubs after the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years. About 260 kids are signed up for the 12 clubs, which specialize in livestock raising, sewing, dog obedience, cooking, shooting and more.

