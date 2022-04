Click here to read the full article. Despite a period of temporary closures from January to April/May 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited film slate, business rallied in the fourth quarter for the Cineworld Group cinema chain to post revenues of $1.8 billion for 2021. The company, which owns Regal cinemas in the U.S., recorded a $708.3 million loss before tax for the full year ending Dec. 31, 2021, a vast improvement from the $3 billion loss in 2020. Adjusted loss after tax was $655.7 million, compared to $913.2 million the previous year. Group adjusted EBITDA rose to $454.9 million, up...

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO