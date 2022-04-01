Local nursing home wants more in state budget, as staffing mandate begins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s April 1st, but the New York State budget has not passed on time this year.

Meanwhile, some nursing homes say there needs to be more help in the budget as they battle major staffing shortages.

One Rochester-area home says a big concern, is not enough increase in the state’s Medicaid reimbursements.

Currently, the state is proposing a 1% increase in reimbursements for nursing homes in the budget. But Michael McRae, President and CEO of St. Ann’s Community says an increase of 7 or 7 1/2% is more appropriate.

“Nursing homes in New York State have not received an increase in Medicaid in the last 14 years. We know the cost of living has gone up about 31%,” he said.

McRae says there is a shortage of about 12,000 nursing home workers, statewide. But a larger increase in Medicaid reimbursement could fix this, he says.

“In Rochester, we know that there are about 1,500 skilled beds offline right now, and they are offline directly tied to the lack of availability of staff.”

“This ties back to the Medicaid reimbursement for New York State,” he said. “Being a non-for-profit provider, what it typically means is you may not be able to provide as many available beds as you would like to, because you don’t have the staff available.”

This all comes as the state’s staffing mandate for homes begins April 1.

The legislation, introduced during the Cuomo Administration, has been pushed back twice now. The law requires long-term care facilities to have nurses spend at least 3.5 hours per day with all residents.

“The problem is that there aren’t enough nurses in the state to meet the needs of our older adults. Many nurses have left the field or moved to other less stressful jobs after experiencing the pandemic. Meanwhile, despite these harsh realities, we have new nursing home staffing mandates waiting to come into effect that we simply don’t have the resources or the skilled workers to meet,” he said.

Assemblymember Josh Jenson has been an advocate for more Medicaid reimbursement.

In a statement, Jenson says in part:

“Substantial investment is needed to enable nursing homes to cover costs and pay competitive wages to recruit and retain the direct-care staff that is needed now more than ever. With over 70% of all nursing home residents covered by Medicaid, it is an embarrassment that New York has a reimbursement rate that is among the worst in the nation. Additionally, better support of nursing homes will allow them to get back to taking on new admissions and help hospitals free up space needed for acute care and elective surgeries.”

