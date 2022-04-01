ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Local nursing home wants more in state budget, as staffing mandate begins

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIPqh_0ewSwy5L00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s April 1st, but the New York State budget has not passed on time this year.

Meanwhile, some nursing homes say there needs to be more help in the budget as they battle major staffing shortages.

One Rochester-area home says a big concern, is not enough increase in the state’s Medicaid reimbursements.

Currently, the state is proposing a 1% increase in reimbursements for nursing homes in the budget. But Michael McRae, President and CEO of St. Ann’s Community says an increase of 7 or 7 1/2% is more appropriate.

“Nursing homes in New York State have not received an increase in Medicaid in the last 14 years. We know the cost of living has gone up about 31%,” he said.

McRae says there is a shortage of about 12,000 nursing home workers, statewide. But a larger increase in Medicaid reimbursement could fix this, he says.

“In Rochester, we know that there are about 1,500 skilled beds offline right now, and they are offline directly tied to the lack of availability of staff.”

“This ties back to the Medicaid reimbursement for New York State,” he said. “Being a non-for-profit provider, what it typically means is you may not be able to provide as many available beds as you would like to, because you don’t have the staff available.”

This all comes as the state’s staffing mandate for homes begins April 1.

The legislation, introduced during the Cuomo Administration, has been pushed back twice now. The law requires long-term care facilities to have nurses spend at least 3.5 hours per day with all residents.

Local nurse claims staffing issues at nursing home decrease quality of care

“The problem is that there aren’t enough nurses in the state to meet the needs of our older adults. Many nurses have left the field or moved to other less stressful jobs after experiencing the pandemic. Meanwhile, despite these harsh realities, we have new nursing home staffing mandates waiting to come into effect that we simply don’t have the resources or the skilled workers to meet,” he said.

Assemblymember Josh Jenson has been an advocate for more Medicaid reimbursement.

In a statement, Jenson says in part:

“Substantial investment is needed to enable nursing homes to cover costs and pay competitive wages to recruit and retain the direct-care staff that is needed now more than ever. With over 70% of all nursing home residents covered by Medicaid, it is an embarrassment that New York has a reimbursement rate that is among the worst in the nation. Additionally, better support of nursing homes will allow them to get back to taking on new admissions and help hospitals free up space needed for acute care and elective surgeries.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC

11K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow News 8 WROC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfit.org

AARP Florida asks Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that changes nursing home staffing requirements

Opponents of a bill that would change nursing-home staffing standards are ratcheting up efforts to convince Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto it. Jamie Mongiovi, director of communications for AARP Florida, said members of the senior-advocacy group have been calling and emailing the governor’s office seeking a veto. “This legislation is simply going to put more pressure on the current (nursing home) staff to do more with less,” she said. “That is never a good formula for quality care.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Mandates#St Ann S Community#The Cuomo Administration
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

It’s Still Illegal To Put What In Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Ways to Get Out of Jury Duty in New York State

For the first time in my life, I got my first ever notice to serve on a jury here in New York State. I don't know about you, but I am happy about it. I never understood why people get so upset or bent out of shape when they get called to serve on a jury. In all of my years, I have never gotten the call and I honestly feel that it's an honor to due so.
BUFFALO, NY
Eyewitness News

State proposal aims to recruit more nurses

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A proposal that would make investments into developing and recruiting nurses in Connecticut is up for consideration by lawmakers. Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon in Hartford to talk about it. Lamont said his proposal would make significant investments in workforce development...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Nursing home in Wallingford put patients’ safety at risk, state says

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The State of Connecticut has stepped in to move nearly 100 patients from a nursing home in Wallingford. Ninety-four residents of the Quinnipiac Valley Center are being transferred out after officials said administrators and staff repeatedly failed to follow proper safety protocols. The announcement from the...
WALLINGFORD, CT
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy